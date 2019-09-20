PC Moose Lodge donates $13,000 worth of school supplies to Lucille Moore Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary students got quite the donation from the Panama City Moose Lodge on Thursday morning.

They got $13,0000 in school supplies, including colored pencils to notebooks, Walmart gift cards and backpacks.

The Moose Lodge, a social group in Panama City, collected school supplies at their mid-year convention.

“When they went to their mid-year convention in central Florida, they brought all of their donations back. Just another perfect example of how giving people are in our community and across the state. When people are in need and our kids are in need, people have really stepped up to make sure our kids don’t go without,” said Principal of Lucille Moore Elementary, Keri Weatherly.

The school supplies will be distributed to the appropriate classrooms in the coming days.