PC Fire: Never Give Your Kids Sparklers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This Fourth of July, the Panama City Fire Department is urging parents to not give their children fireworks.

“From a fire department and safety perspective, you should never give kids fireworks, especially sparklers,” Kent Taylor, division chief of fire prevention and public education for the Panama City Fire Department, said. “They appear to be harmless, but they can burn up to 1200 degrees, and that can cause a third degree burn.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated that in 2017, there were 12,900 injuries treated in hospital emergency departments involving fireworks. 1,200 of those injuries were associated with sparklers.

Taylor said there’s another hazard that is associated with fireworks but lasts year round- children playing with lighters and matches.

“Don’t leave things like that unattended, so the children can go and play with them and accidentally hurt themselves,” Taylor said.

Taylor also reminds parents to have a proper way of disposing the fireworks and suggests having a bucket of water to put used fireworks in to make sure they’re out.

Taylor also suggests leaving the big fireworks shows to the professionals. For a list of fireworks shows across the Panhandle, click here.