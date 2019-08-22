Pay raise for Washington County employees

CHIPLEY, Fla (WMBB)– The Washington County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a 3% salary raise for all county employees during Thursday’s board meeting.

The county said they have been trying to give employees a raise for the past two budget years, but it wasn’t feasible. They say they cut out unnecessary items that weren’t needed to carry out daily duties.

The raise applies to all county employees including the Property Appraiser’s Office, Tax Collector’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and more.

County Chairman, Tray Hawkins, says it can be hard to reallocate money for pay raises, but he wants his employees to be taken care of.

“Our employees are very important to us. They’re the backbones of our community. They’re the ones that carry out the actions of everyday operations so we really want to be sure they know we appreciate them,” Hawkins said.