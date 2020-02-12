LIVE NOW /
Patterson community calls for school to be reopened

Oscar Patterson's Future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the last remaining historic black schools in Bay County was once again a topic of conversation Tuesday.

Community activists told the Bay District School Board that they want Patterson Elementary School reopened. The school was already close to closure before Hurricane Michael because of low test scores. While the school survived that issue it did not survive the aftermath of the storm. District officials choose to close it down saying the school’s students and their families fled after the storm and did not return.

But those students have since returned said Tony Bostick, a local community activist.

“I say we bring the kids back to that neighborhood because as you said when the people move into the neighborhood they want their kids to go to school in their neighborhood,” Bostick said. “We want our kids to go in our neighborhood.”

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said he checks the population numbers in Panama City every week and so far the population has not returned to a level that would justify reopening Patterson.

However, when that changes he said he will recommend reopening the campus.

