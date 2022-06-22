PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Partners for Pets in Marianna is more than $20,000 in debt.

For this reason, the Board of Directors decided to temporarily close until they get their finances back on track.

“I don’t think they understand when it’s a non-profit you’re always in financial debt,” Partners for Pets Manager Jayme Dill said. “There’s never going to be that money sitting around in a bank account.”

Dill said the board had options.

“One was to continue business as we were doing and eventually not be able to return or go ahead and schedule a shutdown, work on our move over here to Panhandle Road and start again,” the organization’s Board of Directors President Ken Campbell said. “Sort of a hard reset.”

Campbell partially blames Dill for the debt. He said she takes in more animals than allowed.

Dill admits she takes in more animals because people drop them off.

Her choices are limited to either taking them in or sending them to a kill shelter.

“I don’t think that they’re animal rescue people. I really don’t,” Dill said. “I feel as if that the rug was pulled out from underneath us. We didn’t ask for the community’s help knowing that we have some financial debt.”

The board said they’re an adoption center, not a rescue.

And they said the suggestions of using some of the estimated 94-thousand dollar building fund to operate, would be wrong.

“It’s basically illegal for us to take donations which were given for a specific purpose and dedicate that money for something else,” Campbell said.

Several community members took their concerns to Jackson County commissioners Tuesday.

One of their concerns was that Jackson County would become overpopulated with animals.

“We do have budget coming up,” County Chairman Jim Peacock said. “And like Commissioner Donofro said, it’s going to be tight. It’s going to be very tight but we will not forget Partners for Pets.”

Campbell said they’re actively working toward the new Partner for Pets location.

He also said they want to re-open as soon as possible.

If you’d like to donate to Partners for Pets, click here for a link to their donation page on their website.