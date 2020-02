WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Wewahitchka reported Wednesday water will be shut off due to a line break.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for residents on Hurd Street, Bozeman Circle, Riverview Drive and Pinecrest Drive.

The notice will be in effect until the problem is corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

If you have questions, call the city at 850-639-2605.