Parker searches for new city clerk Video

PARKER, Fla. -- The city of Parker is looking for a new city clerk after Mayor Rich Musgrave says their current city clerk will be leaving her position soon.

The current clerk is Nancy Rowell but she will be finishing her time with this city come this August.

Musgrave says the person who fills the position will wear many hats in the city and ultimately helps everything run smoothly.

Parker practices a strong mayor government, meaning there isn't a city manager but Musgrave says the clerk's position is one that's irreplaceable. "The city clerk's responsibility keeps us out of hot water with the state. There are so many elements that you have to make sure that you're timely on. When you notice meetings when you prepare agendas. It is just so complicated, I don't care to even think about it, I just say make sure it happens."

Musgrave says they will interview five individuals this Thursday and hope one is right for the job.