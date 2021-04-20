Parker residents select new City Councilman Seat 1 & 3 positions

PARKER Fla. (WMBB) — New Parker Council Members for Seats 1 and 3 were voted on Tuesday.

Ronald Chaple defeated Theresa Evans for the Parker Council Member Seat 1.

Chaple got 433 votes and 52.74 percent of the vote. Theresa Evans received 388 votes and 47.26 percent of the vote.

Chapel said that he is anxious to start working for the residents of Parker. One of his major plans, he wants to get the Parker Sports Complex back up and running for children and older adults.

“I’m hoping that if the final does come out and I win, I will do my best to take care of the citizens here in Parker,” said Chapel. I don’t like a big government, I like to keep a government small and we are for the people.”

In the Council Member Seat 3 race, April Gibson defeated Ken Thomas Jr. Gibson received 491 votes and 58.87 percent of the vote. Ken Thomas Jr. got 343 votes and 41.13 percent of the vote.

Gibson was also at the Parker Fire Department Tuesday after the election results came in. She said after going door to door, she felt the community fully supported her but wanted to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“Our charter to our city needs to be changed immediately,” said Gibson. “The way that our charter is written, it can have up to a 10 mill ad valorem tax with no referendum and with a three-vote majority on the city council, and that to me is absolutely unacceptable.”

Gibson wants to see more when it comes to Hurricane Michael clean-up. She said she hopes to add resources for citizens to assist years after the storm came through the area.