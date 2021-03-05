Parker Police asking for help locating missing 70-year-old man

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB)–The Parker Police Department is asking for the community’s help as they search for a missing person. The 70-year-old man was last seen seven months ago, and law enforcement says they’ve only reached dead ends.

Byrd Curtis Roberts was reported missing by his family in December.

“They hadn’t seen him and he hadn’t been in contact over the holidays,” said Dennes Hutto, the Parker Police Chief.

The family told the police this behavior was unusual.

“As we started to investigate this, we realized the last time someone had seen him was the first week of August in 2020,” Chief Hutto said.

That last sighting took place four months prior at the trailer park where he lives on Highway 22A.

“We’ve been interviewing roommates and friends and family members to get an idea of where Mr. Roberts may be,” Chief Hutto said.

According to the police report, a family member of Roberts’ told investigators she believed he may have been murdered by one of his roomates but police have yet to find evidence supporting that claim.

Chief Hutto also says Roberts’ credit card history reveals he hasn’t spent money since he was last seen. His family has been speaking out on Facebook, saying they believe someone in the trailer park knows what happened and it’s time to step up.

“Anything that anybody can tell us, if we can vet the information, we will act on it and try to do what we can to locate Mr. Roberts,” Chief Hutto said.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Roberts, you’re encouraged to call the Parker Police Department at 850-871-6450.