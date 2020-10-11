Parker held a parade to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– It is a special day for Panama City resident Josephine Nance Sunday.

Although her birthday is next week, Josephine and her family and many Parker City Officials celebrate her 100th birthday with a parade.

Many joined in on this birthday parade for Josephine Sunday, where cars and signs were decorated.

Many dropped off flowers and collected cupcakes as they drove by waving to Josephine.

She said she is not the first member of her family who has turned 100, and she has a secret to staying young.

“Stay happy! Don’t be, don’t get mad at anybody, it’s not worth it. My dad had a big garden, fresh vegetables, and fruits,” said Josephine Nance. “We had everything out there, did you ever hear of gooseberries?”

Josephine’s family and friends do not doubt that they will all be celebrating her 101st birthday next year, although hopefully not with restrictions from COVID-19.

She said she is looking forward to it. We wish her a very happy birthday here at News 13.