Parker Elementary School hosts school supply drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Some Parker Elementary School students are now more prepared for next school year.

The school is hosting a free school supply drive Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Items such as folders, binders and backpacks are available.

The drive was made possible by donors from in and out of state. Parker principal Chris Coan says the drive helps families financially while also getting students excited for next school year.

“There’s something great about walking in and saying ‘I have my own school supplies. Yes, a lot of schools are going to give a lot of supplies, but to say you’re bringing your own is a really, really cool thing,” Coan said. “Just like when you wear your brand new outfit to school for that first day, you’re showing off, you’re proud of it.”

While the drive is designed for Parker students, no one will be turned away.