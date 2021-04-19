Parker candidate issues statement after controversy

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A candidate for Parker city council has issued a statement about an ongoing controversy in the race.

April Gibson and Ken Thomas Jr. are both running for Seat 3.

At one point, Gibson claimed Thomas offered her a bribe to drop out of the race, so that he could win the election and eventually become mayor. In exchange, she said he would offer her a seat on the city’s planning commission.

Thomas Jr. denies bribing Gibson.

He claimed he suggested since she’s new to Parker, she might want to serve on the planning commission before launching a campaign for City Council.

Gibson issued a statement on the issue Monday.

“During March, I commented publicly about remarks that my opponent in the race for Parker City Council Seat Three said to me outside of Parker City Hall after a quasi judicial meeting,” she wrote. “I regret phrasing my comments in such a way as to imply or otherwise suggest my belief that my opponent committed a criminal offense under the Florida Statutes conclusively. I am not an attorney, judge or law enforcement official, and I apologize to my opponent for that characterization. My intent was to accurately reflect the content and context of our discussion, however, I have come to realize my comments were putting a conclusive characterization that I am not in a position to make. I stand by the facts stated, but would like to apologize and recede from my characterization that my opponent committed a criminal offense.”