Parker and Springfield making strides two years after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Smaller cities in Bay County continue to rebuild and look to the future. In 2 years, the City of Parker and the City of Springfield have made great strides.

The City of Parker says they spent around $8 million on debris removal. To date, they’ve been reimbursed for all but a million of that from FEMA.

As for the future, the city says there will soon be a 270-unit apartment complex right before the Tyndall bridge.

New developers are also in the process of redeveloping RV parks in the city. Parker also continues to operate under their ‘R2P2’ plan which focuses in part on reinvigorating Business 98.

“As soon as you get the first one and it builds and you see what it is, we’ll use this as architectural guidelines so we have some consistency. Once the first one gets built, then I think it becomes a little bit of a domino effect. It’s not something that’s gonna happen in the next year or two, like I said it’s a 20-year vision. But if you don’t take the first step, you’ll never get there,” said Rich Musgrave, Parker’s Mayor.

Under the ‘R2P2’ plan, the city also plans on linking all 3 waterfront parks in Parker together. They hope to add in a boat launch and paddleboarding area where the parks meet the bay.

In the neighboring city, Springfield, similar projects are underway. The City of Springfield is also improving under the ‘R2P2’ plan.

Their goal is to beautify the streets that are still damaged from the Hurricane as well as improve stormwater retention.

Springfield Mayor, Ralph Hammond, says more housing is also on the way.

“We’ve got 56 brand new units going up. Some of that’s single-family housing, some of it. Some of its apartment type living,” said Hammond.

Springfield says they could also soon see a $30 million K–8 school come to the area.