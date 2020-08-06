Parents and teachers prepare for Back-to-School Tax-Free​ Holiday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–While the coronavirus may have put a pause on many things, it is not putting a halt on the Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday. Teachers and parents are all gearing up to get their school supplies and save some money in the process.

The annual tax-free weekend is set to take place from August 7th to August 9th. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates shoppers will save $41.8 million dollars.

“Oh it’s always helpful. You can save on the school supplies, the clothes, the back packs. That frees up some of the extra money to go get supplies for the teachers or however,” said Natasha Jasperson, a parent.

While many shoppers may be apprehensive towards going into the stores, they can also shop tax free online. Even if the items are delivered after the holiday ends.

“So you can do your ordering online just in case you don’t feel comfortable getting out in public which is really great and we also offer drive-up so you don’t even have to get out of your car,” said Meghann Harrison, the Human Resources Leader for the W. 23rd Street Target in Panama City.

What’s new this year it that cloth and surgical masks will be tax free as they are now a staple for many students. And it’s not just for parents, some local teachers say they will be going out to take advantage of all the deals.

“As a teacher it helps us to feel confident that our students are able to get the things they need to get ready for school,” said Jill Chester, a teacher at Patronis Elementary School.

The Department of Revenue says they are unsure what impact virtual schooling will have on the holiday. But businesses say they’re prepared, especially when it comes to deals on technology.

“No matter what choice you chose for school, whether it be home schooling or sending them back to school, a typical brick and mortar process, we’re here for all those needs,” said Harrison.

For a full list of what is and what is not exempt, visit https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx.