Paramedics administer oxygen to bearded dragon

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple agencies in Walton County were called to a home Sunday morning in reference to a fire.

Walton County Fire Rescue, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Argyle VFD and deputies with the sheriff’s office all responded to the home on Autumn Lane.

Courtesy: Walton County Fire Rescue

Crews battled the fire together until they were able to get it out.

Thankfully, no residents were injured in the incident including the family’s pet, a bearded dragon.

Being surrounded by smoke, officials later administered oxygen to the pet.