Paramedics administer oxygen to bearded dragon

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple agencies in Walton County were called to a home Sunday morning in reference to a fire.
Walton County Fire Rescue, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Argyle VFD and deputies with the sheriff’s office all responded to the home on Autumn Lane.
Crews battled the fire together until they were able to get it out.
Thankfully, no residents were injured in the incident including the family’s pet, a bearded dragon.
Being surrounded by smoke, officials later administered oxygen to the pet.