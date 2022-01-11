Paralyzed Defuniak Springs shooting victim speaks out

"How can somebody do so much damage without thought, without wondering if there were any children in the car?"

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four suspects are being charged with attempted murder for the January 2021 shooting that left a DeFuniak Springs woman paralyzed from the chest down.

Now, Juana Arano is finally getting justice after suspects fired more than 16 bullets at her vehicle this time last year.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials said one of those bullets struck her in the back, severing her spinal cord, and putting her in a wheelchair.

“She realized that she was paralyzed and that everything was stiff and couldn’t move at all. She just didn’t understand what was going on or why it was happening and didn’t wish on anyone,” Arano said speaking through a translator.

Perhaps even more unfortunate is Arano was not even the target.

Juana Arano is the victim in a case of mistaken identity, which makes the outcome all the more confusing for her.

“How can somebody do so much damage without thought, without wondering if there were any children in the car?” Arano said.

Arano said she was incredibly thankful her daughter was not in the car with her, as she usually goes with her everywhere.

Arano said she feels at peace now knowing who was responsible for the attack, even if she may never know why.

But she said the toll it has taken on her family has been unthinkable.

“It’s been hard on both children, mainly the oldest son. He’s constantly asking why and has a lot of anger due to unanswered questions,” Arano said.

