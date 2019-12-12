Panhandle woman charged as an accessory in death of child’s father

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Escambia County woman has charged in connection with a shooting death in Okaloosa County.

The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office says Carissa Parker, 27, has been charged as an accessory after the fact in the death of Edgar Jennings, 35, who died on November 19th.

Authorities say during the course of the investigation, a controlled phone call to Parker was set up with the assistance of a relative. During that call, Parker admitted driving the shooting suspect to the scene and discussing with him ongoing issues she was having with Jennings as they have a child together.

According to deputies, Parker made no attempt to contact law enforcement, despite knowing Jennings had been killed. She also assisted the suspected shooter by driving him away from the scene of the crime to avoid arrest.

The case remains an active, open criminal investigation.