Panhandle Weather 12-7-2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers around for the overnight hours Tuesday, that along with marine fog for our coastal areas will be the biggest issues. A better chance of rain in the morning hours on Wednesday than clearing out just briefly for Thursday before more clouds move in Thursday night and Friday. The next weather maker won’t lag much as A cold front that might have a better chance of producing storms will work into the area on Saturday this will bring cooler conditions for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s front will need to be watched as the possibility of severe weather is there at least for now. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we work through the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

LIVE Q&A: Omicron Case Confirmed in Tampa, Florida's First Patient with COVID-19 Variant #HeyJB

Thousands of toys collected by PCBPD for Cops 'n Kids toy drive

Elementary students caroling Tuesday night at Papa Joe's

Salvation Army Kettle Bell Campaign Interview

Local business remembering the reason for the season with Bethlehem Christmas Village

News 13 This Morning winter wonderland prom

More Local News

Don't Miss