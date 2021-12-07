Panhandle Weather 12-7-2021

Showers around for the overnight hours Tuesday, that along with marine fog for our coastal areas will be the biggest issues. A better chance of rain in the morning hours on Wednesday than clearing out just briefly for Thursday before more clouds move in Thursday night and Friday. The next weather maker won’t lag much as A cold front that might have a better chance of producing storms will work into the area on Saturday this will bring cooler conditions for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s front will need to be watched as the possibility of severe weather is there at least for now. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we work through the week.