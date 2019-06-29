Panhandle Watermelon Festival returns for 63rd year

CHIPLEY, Fla. — A family favorite has returned to Washington County for its 63rd year; the Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival.

Hundreds of people from around the Panhandle, and even around the country, come out to celebrate.

The weekend event features seed spitting and watermelon weighing contests, with some watermelons weighing over a hundred pounds. Those watermelons are then auctioned off. There is also a fun run, parade and an outdoor country music concert, this year headlined by country star Sara Evans.

The best part is it’s all free to the public.

Country singer William Michael Morgan also played at the event and said he is happy to be there.

“I’m from Mississippi so we’ve got some good watermelon around there too,” he said. “Ya’ll are putting us to shame though, it tastes pretty dang good.”