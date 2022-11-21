Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey? (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving.

Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day.

Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.

Adults: $42 | Children under 12: $21

Children 3 and under eat free with paying adult Reservations are full. Walk-ins are welcome.

Golden Corral: All Golden Corral Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and even later in many markets. Holiday hours for each restaurant can be found on the location pages at GoldenCorral.com.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 am. You can pre-order your meal today for pickup on Thursday, 11/24. If dining in, remember to use our Online Wait List to lessen your wait time.

Waffle House: The diner is open every day of the year including Thanksgiving.

Applebees: The chain is reportedly open during its normal hours on Thanksgiving.

Runway Island:

Thanksgiving at the Island is this Thursday from 10:30am to 6pm on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th. Please call 850.634.4884 to make reservations for best dining times.

Sharky’s: Visit our website to make reservations for our annual Turkey at the Tiki Thanksgiving Buffet here at Sharky’s! Let us do the dishes and make all the fixin’s!

Hammerhead Fred’s:

Thanksgiving Buffet at Hammerhead Fred’s is THIS Thursday! Visit our website to make your reservation for your desired dining time and to view our buffet menu: https://bit.ly/HF-Thanksgiving

If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving Day email us at news@wmbb.com