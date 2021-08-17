Panhandle residents deal with Tropical Storm Fred damage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Fred left some homes and businesses with damage and flooding. Here’s a look at what some are dealing with across the Panhandle after the storm.





Lucky Puppy Rescue in Bonifay had damage to their shelters and employees were working to remove several fallen trees on Tuesday, but luckily none of the dogs were injured during the storm.

On Tuesday, workers from local power companies were working to get the power back up for residents after the storm knocked down power lines in Jackson County, and dozens of homes and businesses still don’t have power.





Residents were seen walking through ankle-deep water in the parking lot at Havenwood Apartments in Lynn Haven, which were still heavily flooded this morning after Tropical Storm Fred came through yesterday.





A neighborhood in Bayou George dealing with severe flooding on Tuesday after the storm.