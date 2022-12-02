BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s.

They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out.

Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour of the homes on Saturday, December 3rd.

Breakfast with Santa begins at 8:00 o’clock in the morning. Pancakes will be served until 10 a.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will both be available for pictures.

Then at 5:00 in the afternoon, gates will re-open allowing visitors to catch a glimpse of an old-fashioned Christmas. Settlement officials will be in each of the cabins to explain the history behind it and how people used to live.

There will be marshmallows to roast, a blacksmith teaching how to make a hook, and a live look at how to use an old-fashioned spinning wheel.

That event ends at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Proceeds go back into the settlement.