PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day has been at at the Humane Society of Bay County for almost half her life and is hoping to find her forever family.

Zena is a year and a half old and has been at the shelter for about six months.

Zena is calm and enjoys being around other cats. She also likes being held and petted.



She is spayed, and her adoption fee of $80 covers a microchip and shots.