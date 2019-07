PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you grew up watching Peanuts or really enjoy rap music, you may fall in love with Snoopy the dog.

Snoopy is a six-year-old beagle mix who recently came to the Humane Society of Bay County.

Snoopy loves to play and likes toys. His adoption fee is $100, which covers a microchip and shots.

Watch the video above for more information about Snoopy