Panhandle Pet of the Day- Poppy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for a playful, social pup that loves other dogs, look no farther than Poppy.

Poppy is a two-year-old hound mix who was brought into the Humane Society of Bay County as a stray. She is spayed.

Poppy is very social and loves playing with other dogs and people and will play all day, according to shelter manager Lauryn Gill.

Gill says Poppy needs a big yard and is toy motivated.

Poppy’s adoption fee is $100 which includes vaccinations, microchipping, and dewormer. Heartworm prevention and flea and tick medicine are provided while Poppy is in the Humane Society’s care.

For more information on adopting Bug, visit the Humane Society at 1600 Bay Avenue or call 850-215-7120