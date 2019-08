PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — August 8 is International Cat Day, and Pixie is a five month old kitten looking for a family to celebrate with.

Pixie was surrendered with two of her siblings, and they can be adopted together or separately from the Humane Society of Bay County.

Pixie does not have a tail and is described as being calm, but that could change as she explores her new environment.

Her $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots. She is already spayed.