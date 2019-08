PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One kitten at the Humane Society of Bay County is looking for more than a forever home.

No Name is three-months-old and is described as sweet and spunky.

The shelter says he does like to play hard, so a home with older children or other pets would be best.

His $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; he is neutered.

If you are interested in adopting No Name, contact the Humane Society at (850) 215-7120 or visit their website.