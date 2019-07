PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for a sweet addition to your life, meet Milkshake.

Milkshake is a two month old kitten. His sibling, Smoothie, will soon be adopted, and now it’s Milkshake’s turn to find a home.

Milkshake loves to meow, purr and run around his environment.

His adoption fee is $100, which covers a microchip, neutering and shots.

Watch the video above for more information about Milkshake.