PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for a fun new addition to your family, check out Mama, who is currently living at the Humane Society of Bay County.

Shelter manager Lauryn Gill said Mama is about five years old and loves to explore, meow and play.

For more information on adopting Bug, visit the Humane Society at 1600 Bay Avenue or call 850-215-7120