PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day is fairly new to the Humane Society of Bay County but is looking for her forever home.

Lou Lou loves belly rubs and can be timid at first, but quickly warms up to new people.

Her adoption fee is $130, which covers her getting spayed, a microchip and shots.

Watch the video above to learn more about Lou Lou.