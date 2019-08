PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day can be timid, but loves to cuddle.

Jack is a five-year-old chihuahua mix. He currently lives at The Humane Society of Bay County, and shelter manager Lauryn Gill says he is looking to settle down in his forever home.

Gill says Jack could be good in a home with an older couple or older children.

Watch the video above to learn more about Jack. If you are interested in adopting him, check out the Humane Society’s website.