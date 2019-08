PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day loves toys, and is about to spend his first birthday at the Humane Society of Bay County.

Hendirx is an 11-month-old pit bull mix who was taken in from animal control.

Shelter manager Lauryn Gill describes him as gentle and a dog who knows his boundaries.

Watch the video above to learn more about Hendrix.