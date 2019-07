PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re a fan of cartoons or lasagna and have room for a furry friend, meet Garfield- today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day.

Garfield is four months old and is described as mischievous and active.

He enjoys being pet and being around other cats.

His adoption fee is $100, which includes a microchip and shots.

