PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day doesn’t need you to climb a mountain to find her- just head to the Humane Society of Bay County.

Everest is a four month old Siamese mix. She is very soft, friendly and calm. The shelter says she does still need some socialization around other cats.

Her $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; she is already spayed. If you are interested in adopting Everest, contact the Humane Society at (850) 215-7120 or visit their website.