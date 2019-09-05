Panhandle Pet of the Day- Emmy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day can be shy at first, but will quickly warm up to new people and her forever family.

Emmy is a four month old kitten who is currently at the Humane Society of Bay County.

She gets along well with other cats, but it is unknown how she would be around dogs.

The shelter suggests Emmy’s owner should have some time and patience to help her get adjusted to her new home.

Her $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; she is already spayed. If you are interested in adopting Emmy, contact the Humane Society at (850) 215-7120 or visit their website.