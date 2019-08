PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day doesn’t live at Seattle Grace Hospital, but he is Mcdreaming of a forever home.

Derek is a four month old kitten who lives at the Humane Society of Bay County.

The shelter says he is good with other cats and due to his young age, he could fit into any home.

His $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; he is already neutered.

If you are interested in adopting Derek, contact the Humane Society at 850-215-7120.