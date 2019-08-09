Panhandle Pet of the Day- Dalton

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day loves the camera and kids, and he would love a forever home too.

Dalton is a one year old feist mix.

Dalton has had some adopters back out in the past and has now been at the shelter for a couple months.

The Humane Society of Bay County has been working with him on leash training and not jumping. Shelter manager Lauryn Gill says Dalton enjoys being outside and would probably like the beach and dog parks.

His $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots. He is already neutered.