Breaking News
Tyndall issues warning about lead in soil at Tyndall Elementary School
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Panhandle Pet of the Day- Chase

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for a new addition to your family, you might have to run to the Humane Society of Bay County.

Chase, an 11-year-old dalmatian mix, has been in and out of the shelter over the years and is looking for a forever home.

“It’s not even months down the road, it’s like a year down the road they’ll just bring him back and be like ‘it’s not working out, I gotta move or something,'” shelter manager Lauryn Gill said. “[Chase] has had a tough time … he just needs someone that knows it’s a long term commitment and they’ve gotta have plans for the future.”

Chase is deaf but knows hand signals and is full of energy.

His adoption fee of $100 covers a microchip and shots. Chase has been neutered.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.