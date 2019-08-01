Panhandle Pet of the Day- Chase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for a new addition to your family, you might have to run to the Humane Society of Bay County.

Chase, an 11-year-old dalmatian mix, has been in and out of the shelter over the years and is looking for a forever home.

“It’s not even months down the road, it’s like a year down the road they’ll just bring him back and be like ‘it’s not working out, I gotta move or something,'” shelter manager Lauryn Gill said. “[Chase] has had a tough time … he just needs someone that knows it’s a long term commitment and they’ve gotta have plans for the future.”

Chase is deaf but knows hand signals and is full of energy.

His adoption fee of $100 covers a microchip and shots. Chase has been neutered.