Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry to host annual Halloween candy buyback event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Halloween trick-or-treating means buckets and bags of halloween candy; much of it is eventually thrown in the trash.

That’s why a local dentist’s office is hosting a Halloween candy buyback event on Friday, November 1st.

The event, put on by Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry, is now in its 9th year. It was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Michael.

It brings in families from all over the area to sell their Halloween candy to the office for a dollar a pound, as well as participate in games and raffles in order to win prizes.

“It’s a great way for us to interact with the children in the community, and our patients, to let them know that we are a fun dentist,” said Tiffany Walker, a Dental Assistant with Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry. “It shouldn’t be a scary process coming here and it’s a way to give back.”

All of the candy is sent to troops overseas.

“Sending the candy back to the troops is just a good way to show our support for them,” she said. “Just to let them know that even though they’re not home participating with their children, we can kind of give back a little bit and give them a little piece of home while they’re away.”

The event will take place on Friday, November 1st, from 3:30pm to 6pm at Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry on 23rd Street.