Panhandle New Year’s Eve events

(WMBB) — Several businesses are getting ready to help you ring in 2020 and the new decade with New Year’s Eve events.
Bay County
- Pier Park will host its 12th annual Beach Ball Drop beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is a family-friendly celebration with live music, street vendors, balloon artists, face painters and a countdown to 8 o’clock, when 10,000 beach balls will drop onto Pier Park Drive. More live music will happen until midnight, where the night will conclude with fireworks. More information is available here.
- Also at Pier Park, Dave and Buster’s is offering New Year’s packages for its dinner buffet and games. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket information is available here.
- Runaway Island will be celebrating British New Year at 6 p.m. central time, which is midnight in London. The restaurant will have a special menu and do a countdown with champagne toast and live music. More information is available here.
- The Anchorage Children’s Home is hosting “A Night in New Orleans” beginning at 9 p.m at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort. Tickets are $100 and proceeds support Anchorage’s emergency shelter providing safety for abused and homeless youth. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Springhill Suites by Marriott will host a four course New Year’s Eve dinner at 8 p.m. Reservations are required, and the cost is $99.95 per couple and $49.99 for a single. For more information or to make reservations, call (850) 230-6004.
- Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort is offering a New Year’s dinner from 5-10 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 850-236-6033. The hotel is also offering a NYE package for two with a champagne toast, overnight accommodations, a New Year’s Day brunch and bloody mary bar and late checkout for $169. You can book at sheratonpcb.com with promo code Eve.
Gulf County
- Frank Pate Park will have a firework show at 10 p.m. Eastern
- Lookout Lounge and Package is hosting a Roaring 20s party with live music from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Eastern.
- The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille is hosting a New Year’s Bash beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern. More info is available here.
Walton County
- The 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Paddle Board Drop will take place at Midnight on Dec. 31 at Redd’s Fueling Station on Scenic Highway 30a in Blue Mountain Beach.
- The Village of Baytowne Wharf is hosting a family-friendly end-of-the-year celebration. The event is family friendly with face painting, kids activities, and live music. there will be fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight.
- Seaside’s Central Square is hosting a New Year’s Eve countdown with live music, face painting and crafts. Music starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria is hosting a Gatsby New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $75, which includes dinner, a champagne toast at midnight, a DJ, a photo booth and more. Tickets are available here.
- SunQuest Cruises’ SOLARIS yacht is hosting a dine, dance, cruise and fireworks experience New Year’s Eve cruise for those 21 and older. More information is available here.
- The Hub is having an early New Year’s Eve countdown and beach ball drop from 7-7:30 p.m. More information is available here.
- Cuvee 30A is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration beginning at 5 p.m. More information is available here.