Panhandle New Year’s Eve events

News
Posted: / Updated:
GENERIC FIREWORKS_3399373099373588-159532

(WMBB) — Several businesses are getting ready to help you ring in 2020 and the new decade with New Year’s Eve events.

Bay County

  • Pier Park will host its 12th annual Beach Ball Drop beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is a family-friendly celebration with live music, street vendors, balloon artists, face painters and a countdown to 8 o’clock, when 10,000 beach balls will drop onto Pier Park Drive. More live music will happen until midnight, where the night will conclude with fireworks. More information is available here.
  • Also at Pier Park, Dave and Buster’s is offering New Year’s packages for its dinner buffet and games. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket information is available here.
  • Runaway Island will be celebrating British New Year at 6 p.m. central time, which is midnight in London. The restaurant will have a special menu and do a countdown with champagne toast and live music. More information is available here.
  • The Anchorage Children’s Home is hosting “A Night in New Orleans” beginning at 9 p.m at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort. Tickets are $100 and proceeds support Anchorage’s emergency shelter providing safety for abused and homeless youth. Tickets can be purchased here.
  • Springhill Suites by Marriott will host a four course New Year’s Eve dinner at 8 p.m. Reservations are required, and the cost is $99.95 per couple and $49.99 for a single. For more information or to make reservations, call (850) 230-6004.
  • Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort is offering a New Year’s dinner from 5-10 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 850-236-6033. The hotel is also offering a NYE package for two with a champagne toast, overnight accommodations, a New Year’s Day brunch and bloody mary bar and late checkout for $169. You can book at sheratonpcb.com with promo code Eve.

Gulf County

  • Frank Pate Park will have a firework show at 10 p.m. Eastern
  • Lookout Lounge and Package is hosting a Roaring 20s party with live music from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Eastern.
  • The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille is hosting a New Year’s Bash beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern. More info is available here.

Walton County

  • The 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Paddle Board Drop will take place at Midnight on Dec. 31 at Redd’s Fueling Station on Scenic Highway 30a in Blue Mountain Beach. 
  • The Village of Baytowne Wharf is hosting a family-friendly end-of-the-year celebration. The event is family friendly with face painting, kids activities, and live music. there will be fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight.
  • Seaside’s Central Square is hosting a New Year’s Eve countdown with live music, face painting and crafts. Music starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
  • Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria is hosting a Gatsby New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $75, which includes dinner, a champagne toast at midnight, a DJ, a photo booth and more. Tickets are available here.
  • SunQuest Cruises’ SOLARIS yacht is hosting a dine, dance, cruise and fireworks experience New Year’s Eve cruise for those 21 and older. More information is available here.
  • The Hub is having an early New Year’s Eve countdown and beach ball drop from 7-7:30 p.m. More information is available here.
  • Cuvee 30A is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration beginning at 5 p.m. More information is available here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

christmas tree fire hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "christmas tree fire hazard"

PC builds up Kayak Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC builds up Kayak Launch"

Christmas Tree Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Tree Disposal"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Rutherford beats Suwannee in Mosley Holiday Shootout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rutherford beats Suwannee in Mosley Holiday Shootout"

Judge Elijah Smiley applies for position on Florida Supreme Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge Elijah Smiley applies for position on Florida Supreme Court"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.