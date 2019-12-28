Panhandle New Year’s Eve events

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) -- It glimmers and glistens, but now, it is posing a major threat in your home. Many people have had their Christmas trees up in their home for over a month, meaning that the tree is completely dead and highly flammable.

“A dry tree in a closed area can burn a whole house down,” said Panama City Fire Prevention Division Chief Graham Tolbert. “It can catch the surrounding presents and walls on fire and it can lead to a major house fire.”