Panhandle locals prepare for Hurricane Dorian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After Hurricane Michael, panhandle residents are not taking any chances with Hurricane Dorian.

Many spent the day stocking up on essentials such as water, plywood, tarps, generators, fuel and more.

News13’s Amber Spradley spoke with community members today about their storm preparations.

“We learned a lot of lessons from Hurricane Michael,” Bay County resident William Stoudt said. “We’ve already stocked up on supplies and basically have what’s left of our house ready.”

But according to News13’s chief meteorologist Ross Whitley, Dorian may not hit the panhandle hard, but it’s still important to take precaution.

“At the current moment, Hurricane Dorian is not forecasted to make an impact here in the panhandle, but it’s never too early to be prepared,” Ross said. “And for us in the Gulf, we should always be prepared hurricane season.”