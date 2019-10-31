Panhandle Halloween Events

(WMBB) – There are several events scheduled across the area celebrating Halloween.

Downtown Panama City will have businesses and community members passing out candy and having trunk or treat along Harrison Ave from 6-9 p.m. on October 31. More information is available here.

The “Field of Screams” haunted corn maze will be open starting at 8 p.m. on Halloween and November 1-2 starting at 7 p.m. at Mosier’s Farm. For more details, click here.

There is a “Haunted Hallway” at the old Vernon High School back hallway behind City Hall on Thursday and November 2 at 6 p.m.

’10 Rooms of Horror’ haunted house in Holmes County is open for scares on October 31 and November 1, starting at 7 p.m. The haunted house is located a the old Bonifay Middle School, 401 McLaughlin Avenue.

The Ponce De Leon Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 3rd Annual Haunted Fire House on October 31, from 6 – 10 p.m. It costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-12. All proceeds fund their much needed equipment fund.

Eastside Christian Church, 5906 E. Highway 22, will hold a Trunk ‘N Treat on October 31 from 5-7 p.m. There will be free food and candy along with a bounce house.

The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is hosting a “Spirits of St. Andrews Bar Haunt” on Thursday, October 31 at 6 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Public Safety Fall Festival at Buddy McLemore Park in Springfield, on Thursday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. There will be a chili cook-off, trick or treating, and emergency vehicles. There is a surprise gift for best costume. News 13’s Kayla Tucker will be judging the chili cook-off.

Pier Park in Panama City Beach is hosting a Spooktacular trick or treating event on October 31 from 5:15 – 9 p.m. There will also be a pet parade costume contest, and live entertainment. Trick or treating starts at 6 p.m. along Pier Park Drive.

Families are invited to trick or treat throughout Town Center, 495 Grand Boulevard, in Miramar Beach, on October 31 for “Halloween on the Boolevard” from 4 – 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The public is invited to “Trick or Treat Street” from 6 – 8 p.m. October 31 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf, 9300 Baytowne Wharf Blvd., in Miramar Beach, for trick or treating, costume contest, and free face painting for the kids.

Adults are invited to compete for the best costume during the 6th Annual Halloween Zombie Stomp at The Bay on October 31, from 5 – 10 p.m. There will be live music and a $500 prize on the line for best costume.

The City of DeFuniak Springs is offering free snap bracelet and candy from 8am-until 5pm on October 31 at City Hall, 71 US Highway 90 West. Can’t make it? Visit us at the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department table on Baldwin Avenue in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during Halloween Happenings.