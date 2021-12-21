Panhandle goes Hollywood: New movie wraps up production in Washington County

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) – The cast and crew of the new feature film “Roadkill” have been shooting on location around Bay and Washington counties for the last three weeks.

The movie takes place in the summer of 1983 and is said to be an action-packed suspense thriller about a woman’s quest for justice on the back roads of rural America.

“Roadkill” has been an idea in director and writer Warren Fast’s head for over a decade, and he said he is extremely excited to finally see his vision come to life.

“It was just an idea I had about two people not knowing each other that had these crazy traumatic pasts that met on the open road and how they dealt with each other and the action and the journey they went on along the way,” Fast said.

Fast is from Bay County and said he was adamant about filming the movie here.

“Being able to actually film in the environment that our story takes place has been such a grounding element for me to really get into character for ‘The Driver’,” Carmichael said. “To be able to be able to film all of our car chase scenes and our driving stunts and all of our numerous other stunts of which can not be named along the back roads of the Panhandle has been really cool for us to really get into the environment of our story.”

Being able to have a movie filmed in the area can also be a big boost for the local economy.

“The economic impact of these things is huge,” Bay County Film Commissioner Julie Gordon said. “Often they are in excess of $100,000 a day and this movie has actually been actively shooting for 30 days. We have people in hotels. We have lots of transportation. Obviously, the crew and everybody being paid is making a lot of money. There is a lot of overtime on this.”

Gordon has high hopes that ‘Roadkill’ will prompt other filmmakers to consider this area when scouting locations.

“This is a really rare opportunity but I think we are going to get more and more because as people are seeing that this is being filmed here, other films are like ‘this is great. Let’s go to Panama City and Bay County and do this.’”

The director said he is hoping the movie will come out sometime in the next year.