Panhandle Arbor Day Tree Giveaways

(WMBB) — In recognition of Florida’s Arbor Day on the third Friday in January, several counties are giving away free trees courtesy of the Florida Forest Service. Tree seedlings will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The trees will be given away on the following days and locations:

Bay County– January 16 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Bay County UF IFAS Extension office, 2728 E 14th St in Panama City

Calhoun County– January 23 beginning at 9 a.m. at Magnolia Square in Blountstown

Holmes County– January 16 beginning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot at the intersection of East Pennsylvania Ave and North Waukesha St. in Bonifay

Jackson County– January 16 beginning at 9 a.m. at Adam Tucker Wilson Park in Sneads. There is another giveaway January 18 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Marianna Forestry Station, located at 3973 Kynesville Rd in Marianna

Washington County– January 16 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Agriculture Center parking lot, located at 1424 Jackson Ave in Chipley

