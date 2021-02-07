Pandemic forces local bar to change Super Bowl Sunday preps

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Just like the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were preparing for the big game, local restaurant Beef-O-Brady’s in Callaway was also getting ready for their busiest day of the year.

General Manager Appel Gibson said preparations will look different this year due to COVID-19.

Gibson said that with the pandemic still raging on in our area and the advisory from the CDC to avoid large gatherings, he said his restaurant is preparing to see more take out orders than ever before.

He also said they will have TVs out on the patio for their patrons who want to dine in and help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We don’t expect the dine-ins to be too busy but we do expect the carry-out to be extremely busy so we got extra staff and boxes and everything,” Gibson said.

Gibson said his staff is still very much up to par in terms of sanitation, as they are constantly wiping down tables, door handles, and other surfaces customers encounter, to ensure cleanliness and safety.