PanCare to hold vaccination clinic for children this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re looking to have your child get vaccinated for the Coronavirus, you will have a couple of options to do so later this week. PanCare is hosting two vaccination clinics this week for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are open for any person between the ages of 12 and 18. The vaccine is free but if you do have insurance, you’re asked to provide that information.

The first clinic will be held Thursday, June 3rd from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. The second clinic will be held Saturday, June 5th from 8 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Both will be held at PanCare’s vaccination site at 315 E. 11th Street.

“It’s great to be able to provide this for our community. We’re operating multiple vaccine clinics to try to keep up with the needs of the community so as we see that there’s a need, if we need more days to provide the vaccine for 12 and over, we;re able to open more days,” said Ashley Kelley, PanCare’s Marketing Coordinator.

You must bring a completed intake form and signed consent form and photo identification if you’re over 16.