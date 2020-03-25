LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Pancare to begin testing for COVID-19 in Jackson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PanCare Comes to Bay District Schools

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting on Thursday, Pancare Health will begin conducting COVID-19 tests in Jackson County.

To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.

Step 1: Exhibit symptoms.

Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.

Step 3: Conduct a phone screening.

Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

PanCare Health will screen and schedule testing in accordance with the following CDC priorities for testing patients with suspected COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 Symptoms: Fever, Cough, and Shortness of Breath

PRIORITY 1

  • Hospitalized patients
  • Symptomatic healthcare workers

PRIORITY 2

  • Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
  • Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms
  • Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
  • First responders with symptoms

PRIORITY 3

  • Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
  • Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms
  • Health care workers and first responders
  • Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalizations

NON-PRIORITY

  • Individuals without symptoms

The COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm to conduct phone screenings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Okaloosa Island Death Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Okaloosa Island Death Investigation"

13|NOW Mike Watkins, President and CEO Big Bend Community Based Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "13|NOW Mike Watkins, President and CEO Big Bend Community Based Care"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/25"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.