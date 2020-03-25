Pancare to begin testing for COVID-19 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting on Thursday, Pancare Health will begin conducting COVID-19 tests in Jackson County.
To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.
Step 1: Exhibit symptoms.
Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.
Step 3: Conduct a phone screening.
Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.
PanCare Health will screen and schedule testing in accordance with the following CDC priorities for testing patients with suspected COVID-19 infection.
COVID-19 Symptoms: Fever, Cough, and Shortness of Breath
PRIORITY 1
- Hospitalized patients
- Symptomatic healthcare workers
PRIORITY 2
- Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
- Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- First responders with symptoms
PRIORITY 3
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
- Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms
- Health care workers and first responders
- Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalizations
NON-PRIORITY
- Individuals without symptoms
The COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm to conduct phone screenings.