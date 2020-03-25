Pancare to begin testing for COVID-19 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting on Thursday, Pancare Health will begin conducting COVID-19 tests in Jackson County.

To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site.

Step 1: Exhibit symptoms.

Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.

Step 3: Conduct a phone screening.

Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique id number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this id number at your appointment with your photo id when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

PanCare Health will screen and schedule testing in accordance with the following CDC priorities for testing patients with suspected COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 Symptoms: Fever, Cough, and Shortness of Breath

PRIORITY 1

Hospitalized patients

Symptomatic healthcare workers





PRIORITY 2

Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms

Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

First responders with symptoms





PRIORITY 3

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms

Health care workers and first responders

Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalizations





NON-PRIORITY

Individuals without symptoms

The COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm to conduct phone screenings.