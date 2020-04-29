PanCare to begin COVID-19 antibody testing; no symptoms needed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As testing sites for COVID-19 continue to expand throughout the panhandle, residents will soon have a new option. PanCare Health announced they have received around 3,000 antibody tests to begin administering this Monday. The best part? Anyone is eligible, even those without symptoms.

PanCare Health says the antibody test takes the form of a finger prick. They say the rapid test delivers results in less than 15 minutes.

“We will begin the conducting the antibody testing on Monday across all 5 of our testing sites in Panama City, Marianna, Port Saint Joe, Bristol, and Eastpoint,” said Ashley Kelley, PanCare’s Marketing Coordinator.

The antibody tests look for signs in the blood that a person has been exposed to the the virus.

“If that comes back as a positive, in those cases we can conduct a nasal swab and then send that off to the lab for confirmation,” said Kelley.

Before visiting a testing site, patients must call PanCare’s COVID-19 response team ahead of time. Then, they will receive an appointment. The response team can be reached at 850-215-4181.

“We’ll be offering the testing to everyone so there are no symptom requirements, no age restrictions, all testing is provided at no cost,” said Kelley.

PanCare recommends the antibody test for anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed, as well as essential workers. But they say anyone is welcome to receive the test free of charge.

“Anything that’s not covered [by insurance], we write that off. So at the end, nobody will have any fees for services,” said Kelley.

But how exactly do these tests work? Dr. Rubina Azam at Baldwin Pediatrics says she’s been administering the tests for about two weeks now.

“It looks for IGM and IGG antibodies in your system. Now IGM and IGG antibodies are the antibodies produced by your immune system in response to any infection and in this case, coronavirus,” said Dr. Azam.

Dr. Azam says that while the tests are not 100% sensitive, they provide information to help determine the best course of action for patients.

She also says the tests can help to determine both past and current exposure to the virus.

To be screened by PanCare, residents can call the response line at 850-215-4181 Monday-Friday 9am-4pm.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

PanCare to begin COVID-19 antibody testing, no symptoms needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "PanCare to begin COVID-19 antibody testing, no symptoms needed"

Entertainment venues ready to reopen doors soonn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Entertainment venues ready to reopen doors soonn"

Chic-Fil-A Live Music

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chic-Fil-A Live Music"

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces phase one of reopening Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis announces phase one of reopening Florida"

Whaley Murder PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whaley Murder PKG"

Whaley Murder Full Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whaley Murder Full Conference"
More Local News