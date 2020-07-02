Pancare testing fully booked for two to three weeks

Tonight we are continuing to see covid-19 cases rising. Bay County is now reporting 54 new cases and two new hospitalizations.

Pancare workers say they are completely booked for testing appointments for the next two to three weeks. They say they are seeing around 300 people come for testing each day.

Since May 21, Pancare says they have been collecting two test samples.

One is for the antigen test, which produces rapid test results within minutes. The antigen test provides 100 percent accurate results for positive tests, and 93.4 percent accuracy for the negative tests.

The other sample is for pcr testing, which gets sent to a lab for an even more thorough test results in about a week.

This rapid test is great for getting results back quickly and starting to quarantine quickly if necessary

“It really helps with that piece of mind of knowing if they’re positive they need to stay safe and quarantine they can help reduce the spread that way,” said Ashley Kelley, the marketing coordinator for pancare.

Even with this spike in cases health care officials say that hospitals are prepared for whatever comes at them.

“We do keep in contact with hospitals on a daily basis,” said Heather Kretzer of the Bay County Department of Health. “they report that they are ready and able to support the needs of our visitors and residents.”

With Independence Day weekend coming up health care officials urge people to practice safe social distancing.

They say if you are in a crowded spot to stay 6-feet apart from others and recommend wearing a mask to reduce the spread of the virus.