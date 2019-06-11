PanCare offers free health clinics for Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- After the storm, residents all over the panhandle have been finding resources to help them rebuild their homes and lives, and one non-profit organization is making sure they stay healthy in the meantime.

PanCare is a free clinic for residents, available at the Bay County Public Library.

They have two mobile doctor's offices on site every Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with services ranging from primary health, to dental visits, and even urgent care; all completely free to the patient.

"There's no charge for any services that we provide on our mobile clinics today," said Ashley Kelley, a representative for PanCare. "You don't need insurance, you don't have to pay anything. Everyone's welcome, there're no requirements; we're just here to help the community."

PanCare is one of many non-profits teaming together as part of Bay County's Community Recovery Center (CRC), located at the library.

The CRC has a variety of resources for residents to utilize, including a FEMA help desk, Veteran's center, and housing assistance. The CRC is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..